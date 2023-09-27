The Quad City Storm has something special planned for fans on opening night.

Country music star Eric Paslay will perform a pregame concert on opening night, Saturday October 21st. The concert will be in the Vibrant Arena parking lot and admission is free with the purchase of a ticket for the opening night game. The Vibrant Arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Paslay is a platinum-selling, Grammy nominated hit songwriter, artist and performer. He’s scored five No.1 hits, and four of those ranked among the “Top 100 Songs of the Decade” by Country Aircheck. That includes ranking #1 on that chart with “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” as recorded by Jake Owen. Paslay has earned many songwriter award nominations, including Grammy’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice, the CMA Song of The Year and an artist Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “The Driver”, a collaboration with Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley.

Paslay found success as a songwriter, having co-written Keith Urban’s 2022 hit “Wild Hearts.” His latest album, a compilation of reimagined versions of his biggest hits as a writer and artist, “Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night”, is available now.

The arena parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the concert starts at 4 p.m. Arena doors open for the game for Storm season ticket members at 6 p.m. and to the public at 6:15 p.m.

Single game tickets go on sale October 2nd and season ticket memberships, mini-plans and group tickets are available by clicking here.