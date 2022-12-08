Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization.

Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.

Trimble is past president of the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, served on the American Board of Funeral Service Education, the Illinois Funeral Directors and Embalmers Licensing and Disciplinary Board and on the Selected Board of Directors from 2018 through 2021. Trimble also served as Selected’s first board chair in 2021.

Outside of funeral service, he is a Regent of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois, a Thirty-Third Degree Mason, and active in community affairs.

Selected Independent Funeral Homes delivers innovative and pertinent resources, solutions and ongoing support necessary for enduring excellence to its international network of independently owned death-care providers who aspire to be the very best in their profession, the release said.

Members of Selected operate according to specific standards and best practices in order to provide the public with reliable, high-quality funeral services and funeral-related information. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory (701 12th St., Moline) has been a member of Selected since 1934.