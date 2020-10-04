Ernst-Greenfield Debate: Fighting The COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield met on Saturday, Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines, Iowa.

Moderators Dave Price from WHO 13, Jim Niedelman from WHBF in the Quad Cities and Tim Seaman from KCAU in Sioux City, led the 60-minute debate.

The debate comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Several Trump campaign and staff officials as well as numerous Republican senators have tested positive in recent days.

In the debate’s opening segments, Ernst and Greenfield addressed the response thus far to the pandemic by Iowa and federal officials, including Trump’s lead on that response as he is hospitalized.