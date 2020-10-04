Ernst-Greenfield Debate: Racism and Policing in America

DES MOINES, Iowa — The United States has experienced unrest like it has not seen in decades. There have been demands for justice, racial equality and police reform in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield met on Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

The candidates were asked what they plan to do to end systemic racism in America. Ernst accused Greenfield of calling police “racist,” referencing statements made by Greenfield on WHO 13’s The Insiders when Greenfield discussed systemic racism in policing. Greenfield said Ernst’s claim is “dishonest” and “misleading.”