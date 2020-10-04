Ernst-Greenfield Debate: Tax Reform and Helping the Middle Class

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield met on Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

The New York Times stands behind its reporting that President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. An American in the middle class or earning as little as $20,000 a year pays more than that. The president refutes that, but he won’t release his tax returns to prove it.

Ernst and Greenfield discussed what changes, if any, they would make to the current tax system to address that disparity.