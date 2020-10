DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans say “career politicians” are what’s wrong in Washington. On average, U.S. senators spend ten years in office. Those with the most years, senior members, control much of what happens.

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield met on Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

Ernst and Greenfield disagree on whether there should be term limits for members of Congress.