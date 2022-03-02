Ira Komarova is a 23-year-old software development chief, a yoga lover, coffee fanatic, former Quad Cities exchange student — and a Ukrainian woman.

Komarova spent a year at Rock Island High School before returning home to Ukraine.

After the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Komorova — along with her mother and two younger brothers — fled to Moldova.

She’s safe, but that doesn’t mean she’s free of fear.

“I’m here safe and sound, but part of my family is still back in Ukraine,” said Komarova. “My friends are still back in Ukraine. Some of my friends are fighting for Ukraine, so it has been a very challenging time.”

She now advocates for her hometown — working to raise awareness — and to demonstrate the strength of her home country.

“I believe in my people, and I believe the last few days have shown us and the whole world how strong the Ukrainian people are,” said Komarova.