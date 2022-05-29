Esperanza Legal Center will host a free naturalization workshop at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

Information will be provided by volunteers and led by Carolyn O’Connor, immigration legal specialist (DOJ Accredited,) a news release says.

“The application process is simple with the help from Esperanza Legal Center’s experts,” the release says.

Volunteers who speak Spanish and other languages may be available. For more information, call 309-732-0047.