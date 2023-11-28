Honeypot, a regional grassroots FGC (fighting game community) tournament series, is set to introduce its inaugural two-day event, Honeypot 6: Winter is Coming, this weekend in Davenport.

Hosted by Run it Down, an esports tournament management group, and in collaboration with Visit Quad Cities, the expanded popular esports gathering will take place Dec. 2-3 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center (in and around the Giant Screen Theater), 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

With nearly 350 players registered, Honeypot 6 boasts a minimum prize pool of $1,000, attracting top-tier talent and raising the stakes for intensified competition across games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and more, according to a Tuesday event release.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is among the fighting video games to be played at this weekend’s tournament.

This elevation signifies Honeypot’s transition into a national-level event, drawing competitors from over 20 states.

“Bringing Honeypot 6 to the Quad Cities is a celebration of skill, passion, and the vibrant esports culture,” Albert Rassavong, lead event organizer of Run It Down, said in Tuesday’s release.

In addition to gameplay, Honeypot offers participants the opportunity to interact with their favorite players, participate in giveaways, and experience the thrill of esports like never before.

Online registration HERE ends on Thursday, Nov. 30. For a complete event schedule, click HERE.

Spectators can catch gameplay action live in person at the Putnam Museum, through streaming partners Quad Cities Esports, UGS Gaming, VQ Bootcamp, or on Twitch by searching Honeypot 6. Join the conversation on social media by using #Honeypot6.