There’s never a wrong time to start thinking about estate planning.

According to Johni Hays, JD, executive vice president of Thompson & Associates, estate planning should be a continuing process. “The will should not be a static document,” she said. “Our plans can and should change as life changes, and those plans should always reflect our values.”

Working on a will is the topic of a free seminar from Hays on Thursday, September 21 at 5 p.m. The seminar is hosted by the Quad Cities Community Foundation. During her seminar “Estate Planning for Each Stage of Life,” attendees from all ages of life will find important information about living wills, trusts, taxes, inheritance, digital planning and more.

Hays has given presentations on estate and charitable planning, probate, living wills, annuities, life insurance, retirement planning and IRAs, as well as income, estate and gift taxation across the nation. “Often people just need that first nudge,” Hays said. “A comfortable opportunity where they can ask questions and get started with their planning. That’s what this seminar will be.”

The presentation will focus on what must be included in an estate plan and how those plans differ depending on stages of life. Parents of young children need different plans than people in their retirement years. Hays will cover what assets are included in an estate and the four critical legal documents required for a comprehensive estate plan.

“You know your values and your goals,” Hays said. “Your legacy should reflect what you believe in. I work with individuals and families to develop a values statement; then we develop an estate plan to reflect what’s most important for them.”

She says it’s “important to remember that estate planning is not one size fits all.” She encourages families and people to start early and take the time to create a plan that’s right for their situation.

“And it doesn’t need to be a difficult process,” Hays promises. “We make the seminar fun and lively. It’s a conversation, and there are many opportunities to ask questions. You won’t be bored!”

“Estate Planning for Each Stage of Life”will be held at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, 852 Middle Road, Suite 100 in Bettendorf, on Thursday, September 21, at 5:00 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged. To register, email Jenny Kitsis or call (563) 326-2840.

To discuss more about how you can support your community and the causes most important to you in your will, call (563) 326-2840. For more

Information on the Quad Cities Community Foundation, click here.