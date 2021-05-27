Esther Joy King kicks off congressional campaign in East Moline

Republican congressional candidate Esther Joy King pushed on with her campaign Thursday night for the 17th District in Illinois.

Several of her supporters showed up to watch her speak at the Rust Belt in East Moline.

She toured 14 counties over four days.

King touched on the issues of freedom of religion, gun policy and unemployment.

She claims the laws coming from Washington, D.C., are to blame for the problems the country is facing.

“I got to talk to a hospital executive recently, and I asked him, ‘What keeps you up at night? What’s your greatest concern in running the hospital right now?’ And he’s like, ‘Esther! We can’t get anybody to work here right now,'” said King during her speech. “So, as a direct result of poor Washington, D.C., policy paying people to stay home and not work … a hospital! Lives are being endangered because of this jobs crisis we have.”

King is running for the seat currently held by Democrat Cheri Bustos.

Bustos announced she will not run for re-election next year.