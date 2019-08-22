Esther Joy King to challenge Cheri Bustos in Illinois 17th

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos has a new Republican challenger for her seat in the House.

On Wednesday, small business owner and lawyer Esther Joy King announced her candidacy to represent the Illinois 17th congressional district.

“We deserve exceptional representation at the federal level,” King said in a news release. “Our region can provide leadership and promote Midwestern sensibilities in the national conversation. With my experience of service and practical problem solving, I offer values-centered representation to each and every person in this district. I will promote a policy agenda aligned with the priorities and values of our congressional district. I will raise the standard for constituent services and open communication. Most of all, I will deliver more civility and truly bipartisan efforts to make government work better for the people of the Illinois 17th.”

Born homeless, King grew up in a converted school bus before moving to the U.S.-Mexico border with her Christian missionary parents.

After graduating college, King served as an aid worker in Kabul, Afghanistan.

She started a marketing firm and studied law at Northwestern School of Law, where she earned a JD and Masters of Law in Taxation.

She began her legal career as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago and joined the U.S. Army Reserve as a member of the Judge Advocate General Corps. She was relocated to the Rock Island Arsenal and was recently promoted to captain.

King practices law in East Moline, focusing on real estate for economic development.