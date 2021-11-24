Even without snow, it’s guaranteed to be “White Christmas” at Music Guild next week

The Irving Berlin musical “Holiday Inn,” based on the classic 1942 film, will debut at Quad City Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, next Wednesday, Dec. 1.

In “Holiday Inn,” when singer-songwriter Jim Hardy tires of showbiz, he shocks his best friend Ted and fiancee Lila by leaving the bright lights of Broadway behind and for a calm life in a Connecticut farmhouse. At first, he greets his new life with enthusiasm, but, just as he starts to think farm life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, he meets Linda Mason, a spunky schoolteacher harboring immense talent and big dreams.

Together, they bring life back to the Mason farm by transforming it into the Holiday Inn, a lively venue for festive performances celebrating the red letter days on the calendar. However, when Ted shows up ready to spirit Linda away to Hollywood, will Jim lose his best shot at happiness?

It’s got dance numbers galore and a score packed with Irving Berlin classics like “Blue Skies,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Easter Parade,” “Heat Wave,” “Shaking the Blues Away” and the beloved “White Christmas.”

“Holiday Inn” was performed at Circa ’21, Rock Island, in summer 2019, and the new version is helmed by first-time director Luke Vermeire, featuring Tyler Henning as Jim, Lauren VanSpeybroeck as Linda, Daniel Williams as Ted, Susie Carsell-Schaechter as Lila, Mark Kulhavy as Danny, Peyton Beck as Charlie, and Jess Fah as Louise. Kulhavy’s wife, Shana, is choreographer for the dance-heavy show.

The new Music Guild show features Mark Kulhavy, left, and Daniel Williams.

Performances of “Holiday Inn” will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 5. Tickets are $16 for adults, and $11 for children, available at 309-762-6610 or qcmusicguild.com.