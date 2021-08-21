Every dog has its day … and it’s Thursday at the park

Every dog has its day – and this year, that day is Thursday.

The Rock Island Public Library will celebrate National Dog Day with a free event from 8-9:30 a.m. in the dog run at Hasselroth Park, 28th Street and 78th Avenue West, Rock Island.

Pet parents can bring their favorite pup for a story, a paw-print craft, and a treat. The library will bring a selection of dog books, and the Library2Go bookmobile will be there.

The event is free, open to all ages, and no registration is required.

For more information, visit the library website or call 309-732-READ.