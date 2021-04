A federal jury returned a verdict of guilty on Tuesday against Forest "Woody" Norville, 47, of Galesburg, for possession with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to testimony, on April 17, 2019, around 1 a.m., Norville was stopped by Galesburg Police for driving a motorized bicycle at night, without a license or a light. A search by police found Norville had two cellular phones, a digital scale with residue, a prescription bottle containing suspected hydrocodone, and five small empty bags. Based on their search, police also believed Norville had concealed drugs down his pants.