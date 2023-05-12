EveryChild (formerly known as the Child Abuse Council), is launching a regional search for a new executive director, following Mark Mathews’ recent announcement that after 10 years of service he is stepping down in the fall of 2023.

Mark Mathews

Mark is leaving the organization in a position of strength, both financially and through its impact on the community, according to a Friday release from the Moline-based nonprofit. He, along with the support of a dedicated team over the years, has led the organization through a period of growth – expanding programs and reach to support even more children and families in the community throughout the years, the release said.

“It has sincerely been my honor to be a part of this dedicated team, pursuing our important mission,” Mathews said in a recent emaiol to staff.

As part of its succession planning process, EveryChild has hired Kittleman & Associates, a national search firm that specializes in the recruitment of leaders for nonprofit organizations, to lead the search for a new executive director.

“We are grateful for Mark’s decade of service to EveryChild and his commitment to making our community safer for kids. We are excited to partner with Kittleman to find the best match to continue efforts to grow and strengthen the organization.” said Kasey Kelly, board president of EveryChild. “Kittleman has a unique approach to supporting organizations through critical transitions such as this, and we are confident that with their support we will find an excellent match to lead EveryChild.”

Mark Mathews and EveryChild board president Kasey Kelly, at a recent Celebrate Every Child fundraising event.

The search will be led by Cory King, president & CEO, Susan Cowen, senior principal and Tori Morrow, senior associate, in partnership with the EveryChild board. King and Cowen focus exclusively on executive director searches across the nonprofit sector. Cowen brings 25 years of experience in the human services sector to the search process. Morrow has partnered with King/Cowen on many executive director engagements over her eight-year tenure with the firm.

For any inquiries related to this search, contact Susan Cowen, at scowen@kittlemansearch.com.

EveryChild, formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is a bi-state, regional nonprofit agency that provides child abuse prevention, education, and treatment programs for children and families. For more than 45 years, EveryChild has led community efforts to connect children and families with services that will help them to thrive, giving them the foundation for a safe, healthy childhood.