EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, will expand its mental-health training for teachers this year, part of its proactive efforts to reach more children, families, and early childhood educators.

Supported by state and local contracts, regional grant-makers, and community donations, EveryChild will hire a new full-time licensed therapist to offer mental health training and consultation services for more pre-kindergarten teachers through its Safe from the Start program, a news release says..

“Training teachers on how to support their students’ mental health is a core component of this well-rounded program,” said Mark Mathews, EveryChild’s executive director. “We’re committed to taking a proactive stance to promoting safe, healthy childhoods, and we’re excited to see more of our community’s teachers and children benefit from these services.”

Child-Teacher Relationship Training (CTRT) uses the powerful relationship between children and their teachers as the foundation for change. In the first phase, six teachers attend an intensive two-day workshop before spending up to eight weeks applying the training’s principles and skills with a child during one-on-one play sessions observed by program staff. The second phase includes up to six weeks of classroom observations and coaching sessions. Ultimately, teachers learn to foster healthy connections with students, enhance classroom culture, and set the stage for their students’ long-term well-being.

“When it comes to teaching kids things like ABCs or how to count to 10, teachers have better skills than anyone, but in early childhood, it’s also about learning how to recognize feelings, how to share, how to cope,” said Program Manager Emily Cummings. “If we can provide teachers the tools to be confident in fostering these skills during that critical zero-to-five window, students will be much more likely to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.”

According to Cummings, the skills imparted by CTRT benefit children no matter what they’ve experienced. “When we promote infant and early childhood mental health in classrooms, we’re saying that every child can benefit from the ability to play, learn, grow, and work well with others,” she said.

“There aren’t always obvious signs or behaviors when kids have been exposed to trauma, and anything can be traumatic for them,” added Paula Jaeger, the EveryChild therapist who originally introduced CTRT to the organization four years ago. “Maybe they’ve experienced a house fire, witnessed road rage, or are struggling with all the abrupt changes and stress of COVID. We’re equipping teachers to nurture supportive relationships and help all their students recognize and respond to their feelings so they can grow up healthy. I love watching the kids build their confidence and self-esteem—the positive interactions just snowball.”

With the opportunity opening for more teachers to take the training, Cummings encourages early childhood centers to get in touch now to learn more about participating in CTRT later this summer.

“This is an exciting area of emerging research—it’s not something everybody’s doing yet,” she said. “Childhood well-being is a community issue, and today’s kids are the future of our region. We need everybody working together to give them what they need now to grow into healthy adolescents and adults later.”

Teachers and childcare centers interested in CTRT training this year should contact Cummings at EmilyC@ForEveryChild.org.

About EveryChild

EveryChild, formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is a bi-state, regional nonprofit agency that provides child abuse prevention, education, and treatment programs for children and families. Spanning universal, secondary, and tertiary prevention paradigms, EveryChild’s programs include 24/7 Dad, Basic Training for New Dads, All Our Kids (AOK) Network, Family Connections, Community Doula Services, Healthy Families, Second Step, Community Education and Training, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Safe from the Start, and the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center.