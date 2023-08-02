Are you interested in giving back to the community? Do you enjoy working with children? Do you want to help change the story of a child in foster care?

EveryChild is seeking volunteers for the Rock Island County (CASA) program. A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is an everyday citizen, specially trained by CASA of Rock Island County, to advocate for the best interests and safety of children involved as victims of abuse and neglect, according to a release from EveryChild.

A new CASA, Samuel Hall (right), was recently sworn in by the Rock Island County Juvenile Court Judge, Judge Ted Kutsunis.

CASA volunteers are appointed by the Juvenile Court Judge to children 17 years and younger to be the eyes and ears of the judge and the voice of the child. They gather information, identify resources and work in partnership with all parties to the case to ensure the child’s needs are met.

The ultimate goal of CASA is to help ensure every child has a safe, permanent home be it through reunification, guardianship or adoption.

“There is no question that the need exists for CASA,” says Carrie McGuire, a current CASA volunteer. “If you have a passion to help by being a voice for the children that need it most, I encourage you to learn more about the CASA program and how you can make a difference. The time commitment is minimal but the reward is immeasurable.”

In Rock Island County, there are over 260 children in foster care. They could benefit greatly from having a person like you as their CASA, EveryChild says.

The next community training for CASAs will begin this fall. To learn more about CASA of Rock Island County and how you can be a voice for a child in need, visit the group’s website HERE, or or contact Kaelly Pandey, CASA Program Coordinator at kaellyp@foreverychild.org or 309-736-7170, ext. 109.