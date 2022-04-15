EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Champions for Every Child Award.

This year, three awards will be given—one to an individual, one to a business or organization, and one to a young adult 18 or under to celebrate the community leaders who dedicate their time and talents to ensuring a safe, healthy childhood for all, according to a Friday release from the Moline-based nonprofit.

Recipients of this year’s Champions for Every Child recognition will be honored at the organization’s Celebrate Every Child gala on Thursday, April 28, at the QC Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

“We received a lot of wonderful, deserving nominations from the community,” said Mark Mathews, EveryChild’s executive director. “Our hope is to shine a light on the people and organizations who work every day to help future generations thrive. Childhood well-being is a community issue, and it’s our honor to lift up the positive work being done to support area youth with the Champions for Every Child recognition.”

After careful consideration of many qualified and inspiring nominees who represent the mission, vision, and values of EveryChild, the selection panel—made up of two staff members, two board members, and two previous award winners—chose the following community members to receive this year’s Champions for Every Child Awards:

The gala event will be Thursday, April 28 at the QC Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.

Community Business or Organization: Forbidden Dragons Motorcycle Club

Through their fundraising and education efforts, the Forbidden Dragons Motorcycle Club demonstrates what it means to work as a community to protect kids. The club’s annual and ongoing efforts to raise money and awareness for local child abuse prevention efforts goes a long way toward creating healthy, safe childhoods for all children.

Individual: Ann Schwickerath, Director of Project Renewal

Ann Schwickerath personifies the idea that it takes a community to raise a child. Through her personal and professional efforts as the leader of Project Renewal in Davenport, Ann has created a space where children and their families feel safe and supported.

Young Adult: Corynn Holmes

Corynn is a wonderful example of student leadership. The president of Moline High School’s Minority Leaders of Tomorrow, she leads with grace and confidence, and her efforts to lift up others and bring awareness to community issues will help not only current students but also future students for generations to come. She confidently stands up for what she believes in and is an excellent role model, always willing to help fellow students and community members.

Tickets for the Celebrate Every Child Gala are still available, by visiting www.foreverychild.org/gala or calling EveryChild at 309-736-7170.