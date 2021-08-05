Everyone escapes safely from Thursday night house fire

Everyone escaped safely from a blaze about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in a house on the 500 block of West 17th Street, Davenport.

When our Local 4 News crew, first on the scene, arrived they saw smoke billow from the front door of the home. Emergency responders said the blaze appeared to have started in the basement.

At least four engines were on the scene, along with Medic EMS and Davenport police.

We do not know have a damage estimate. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.