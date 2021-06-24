The right to repair bill, if passed would force manufacturers to give repair shops the information necessary to make repairs to various items. This bill is designed to address how smartphones and laptops are nearly impossible to fix for third party repair experts. If you need something to be fixed, one would have to replace it entirely or go through the company’s official repair channel, which is almost always more expensive. Companies like apple say a bill like this puts them at risk for intellectual property theft.
However, third party repair shops have had enough.
‘Everyone should have the right to repair’- Local tech repair shop reacts to new federal bill
