Several downtown Davenport business owners are behind the wheel of a new drive to better brand and promote a bustling section of downtown.

Based on its national historic district, a “Motor Row” effort is gassing up and hitting the road. The area is roughly bound by River Drive to the south, Bechtel Park and Government Bridge to the east, 3rd Street to the north and Perry to the west.

New promotional material is being developed for Motor Row.

The area is formally named the Motor Row and Industrial Historic District because in the early 1900s through about 1960, it was an area of businesses catering to cars, including service stations, auto dealerships, and tire and auto stores, according to the nomination for the listing. It also was home to light industry, wholesalers and warehouses.

Matt Sanchez, owner of Nehlsen Creative (211 E. 2nd St.), is one of Motor Row’s founders and leaders, but said the initiative is not a way to promote his own business.

“I’m just obsessed with the neighborhood, obsessed with the passion of all these other business owners,” he said recently. “I wanted to move down here because I belong to the Cigar Lounge; I love eating at Half Nelson, and I love seeing shows at Raccoon Motel,” Sanchez said, adding the glories of Front Street, Ragged Records, Trash Can Annie’s and the Mississippi River Distilling Co. downtown lounge.

Matt Sanchez, owner of Nehlsen Creative, which has clients nationwide.

“I fell in love with the history of the building and when I found this area was once referred to as Motor Row, that is an easy story to tell,” Sanchez said. The marketing possibilities are endless – get on the road, buckle up, take the ride of your life, enjoy the ride, etc.

The intent is to brand another part of the Quad Cities, and attract more people to live, work and play in the area.

Nehlsen Creative Marketing had a ribbon-cutting May 19, 2023 at its location on a booming corridor in downtown (East 2nd Street), where the stylish new indie movie theater The Last Picture House just opened down the block.

The Nehlsen firm moved to its current historic building in December 2021 (from its longtime home on Moline’s 16th Street) and owner Sanchez wanted to wait to have the ribbon-cutting until a year after he formally acquired the business, May 19, 2022.

Nehlsen’s building is next to the former Bucktown Center for the Arts (225 E. 2nd St.), which is being redeveloped into Bucktown Lofts, to open in 2024.

The Nehlsen building was formerly home to Interstate Auto Supply.

“All that Motor Row does is help support everyone in the area,” Sanchez said, noting a map will be developed with a color-coded key to show what’s in the district (by type of building use).

The historic district of 28 buildings was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. Its application says the district continued to play an important role in the local automotive industry until the era of Interstate freeway construction.

A vintage car was painted on a wall in Nehlsen’s conference room (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“River flooding, fires, building collapses, convention center construction, and parking lot development have eroded the historic building stock directly outside of these boundaries. This elevates the importance of these rare-surviving buildings within the historic district boundaries,” the application says.

How to join the ride

A single double-sided brochure is being distributed in the area, explaining what Motor Row is; why it’s gearing back up and how you can “get behind the wheel.” It includes a QR code (“Start Your Engines”) to join the group e-mail list.

Looking east on 2nd Street, with Ragged Records, Trash Can Annie’s, Racoon Motel, Bootleg Hill and Half Nelson at right.

Many business owners are sharing the mentality of, “Rising waters raise all ships,” Sanchez said. There isn’t the rivalry of competing business owners in the corridor, but cooperation, to help lift each other up.

They have been meeting every other Wednesday to brainstorm, including residents of apartment buildings like 210 Urbane (which features Tiphanie’s and Raygun on its ground floor).

The 210 Urbane apartment building, left, includes Tiphanie’s restaurant and bakery and the Raygun store on the ground floor.

One of Sanchez’s dreams is to put a Motor Row logo and QR code on each building, where people can be directed online to a history of the site and its current use.

The first Motor Row Ho-Ho will feature specials on Dec. 15 to 17, 2023.

Their first event is a “Motor Row Ho-Ho” Dec. 15-17, with shopping, dining, drinks and entertainment specials. The beauty of it is, businesses don’t have to participate, Sanchez said.

The event Facebook page will be updated to show who is participating and what holiday deals, promotions or specials they’ll have during this festive weekend.

They plan to put up Motor Row banners along the streets and eventually host street festivals, Sanchez said.

A rendering of planned Motor Row banners.

“We have a good group right now,” he said, citing Theo & Co., Kitchen Brigade, Half Nelson, and Last Picture House.

‘More oxygen’

Raccoon Motel owner Sean Moeller said recently he’s stoked about the new effort.

“It will give us more oxygen. It’s a banding together and taking pride in what we’re doing, ‘cause none of this happens in a vacuum,” he said. “Half Nelson and Bootleg Hill recovered fastest after the terrible 2019 flood and they’ve been holding down the fort for the block the longest.

Part of the Tiphanie’s restaurant and bakery (210 E. 2nd St.), which rebranded this past August (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“We were excited to revive the Motel and it was cool to have Ragged and Trash Can Annie come back to life at the same time we did,” Moeller said. “Seeing everything else blooming up now is so encouraging and it feels like we’re headed in the right direction as a destination. People can have a really great and fun time in Motor Row just going door to door.

“I think we have the most vibrant block in any of the Quad Cities,” he added. “We have a little bit of everything and what I love most about any bigger city is when there is a pocket in a neighborhood that scratches all of the itches — dive bar, music, records, lodging, cocktails, movies, food, vintage, books, brewery, and life. I think our block and the whole Motor Row area is getting really, really close to being that for our area and it’s very exciting.”

The cocktail lounge at the new Last Picture House, 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Matt Osborn, co-owner of Half Nelson, noted this stretch of 2nd Street coming off of the Government Bridge used to be the first thing that anyone coming into Iowa from Illinois would see.

“It has always been a vibrant part of downtown Davenport, even before carrying that highway, and we are thrilled to be a part of that history now,” he said. “I’d love to see Motor Row become recognized as a chic arts/entertainment/dining destination that is known throughout the state and near-region as a must-visit if you are passing through or coming to the Quad Cities.

“We love having such great neighbors. During the flood of 2019, many of the buildings in this section of downtown (which lies lower than other portions) were seriously affected by flooding, so for some time after the flood, we were all by ourselves down here,” Osborn recalled. “Now we have neighbors all around us and more on the way. There is a great sense of community up and down 2nd Street, and it feels like we are all one another’s biggest fans.

Part of the Half Nelson restaurant, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

“We cross-promote one another on social media, and I like to think that we share much of the same clientele,” he said. “I love the idea that someone could spend their entire afternoon and evening down here, enjoying shopping at Ragged Records & Trash Can Annie’s, then dinner with us at Half Nelson or at Kitchen Brigade, followed by a show at Raccoon Motel, then a nightcap at Mississippi River Distilling, Stompbox or Devon’s Complaint Dept.

“Were I not down here working anyway, that would be my idea of a great night in the Quad Cities,” Osborn said. “Hopefully the success our neighborhood has already enjoyed will only continue to snowball, until all of the real estate down here is in use by great, creative tenants.

“I hope this for all of downtown, but especially in our section on the east side, where Bucktown used to thrive more than 100 years ago,” he added. “I hope people will keep tabs on Motor Row, and continue to turn out to support new businesses and special events in the neighborhood, in addition to the places they already love.”

Great River Brewery right) on East 2nd Street is under new ownership and plans to renovate and reopen its building in early 2024, next to The Drawing Room QC and Mississippi River Distilling Company’s downtown lounge (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I think not only the density of businesses, but the fact that every place on East 2nd Street offers a unique product or experience helps to continue to drive people to Motor Row,” Osborn said. “It’s fun and easy to hop between spots; the street feels safe and walkable, especially since traffic does not race through the neighborhood like it does on 3rd street.

“We are super excited to welcome the Last Picture House and eventually Great River Brewery to the neighborhood again,” he said. “Hopefully, there will be even more exciting openings next year and beyond.”

Incredibly rich history

Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, said from his perspective, it’s great to see a neighborhood association take off in a corridor of downtown.

“East 2nd Street and its Bucktown/automotive history provides such an incredibly rich tapestry for the neighborhood’s identity to further develop,” he said. “The various corners of downtown have always had a bit of their own identity, and it will only help promote the broader downtown story more.

Part of Motor Row’s colorful life is represented by new murals on south-facing garages on Emerson Place, completed during this year’s Alternating Currents festival in August.

"Motor Row is one of our most balanced corners of downtown with a wonderful mix of entertainment, office and residential with more of each on the way," Carter said.

Motor Row is on Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.