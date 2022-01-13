Everything you need to know about Friday’s snow in the Quad Cities (Jan. 14th)

After a few days of talk, it’s just about time for Friday’s snow to start flying…and here’s everything you need to know from timing, amounts to who sees the most!

Amounts: The Quad Cities is likely to see 2-4″ of snow with heavier totals to the West and lighter totals East of the QC.

Timing: Snow begins Friday late morning to early afternoon across our area. It ends a little after midnight for most of our area.

Computer Models: Weather models are yet to converge on a consensus for accumulation in the Quad Cities. If the storm passes further to the SW, we end up with the lighter totals. If it turns a bit more East, we could end up in the 4-6″ range.

Alerts: The NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow for the Quad Cities.

Questions? Send me a message and I’ll get back to you!

