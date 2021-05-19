Eviction Diversion Program created in Rock Island County to help when moratorium ends in August

With Illinois ending the moratorium on evictions in August, local organzations are working to help anyone who may be at risk of losing their home.

Project NOW is working with the 14th Judicial Circuit in Rock Island County, the Rock Island County Bar Assocation, Prairie State Legal Serivces, Inc., and the Salvation Army to create the Eviction Diverstion Program.

The goal is to help families before August to make sure there isn’t a surplus of eviction order cases going to court. A Rock Island County judge said the court system can’t handle that when it needs to be prioritizing criminal cases.

Project NOW has $1.1 million in rental assistance to provide and the Salvation Army has more than $500,000. The funds will be used on a first-come-first-serve basis.

When applying for the funds, you will need a photo ID, social security cards, income for the last 30 days, lease, eviction notice and rental payment ledger from your landlord.

More information about receiving help through the Eviction Diversion Program can be found here.

Anyone in need of assistance can call 855.631.0811 or visit evictionhelpillinois.org to find out if they are eligible for free legal help.