Evidence list filed in machete-assault case

Davenport Police have filed an evidence list that includes a machete, a hatchet, and a hammer in the case of a 39-year-old man accused of wielding a weapon during an 2020 assault.

Police accuse Martin Georgi of hurting two people shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020, on the 1500 block of West Garfield Street, according to Davenport police and court documents.

A pretrial conference will be scheduled soon, Scott County Attorney Michael J. Walton told Local 4 News on Monday. “A trial will be scheduled at the pretrial conference,” Walton said.

Local 4 News has learned the evidence list filed June 26 in Scott County Court includes:

40 mm round/ rubber projectile/fired casing

Blue LA baseball hat

Blue #22 Jersey

Black 10 ½ men’s Ghost shoes

Gray long-sleeve sweater

Gray cargo shots

Used Taser cartridge

13.6 grams of Kratom

Swab sample of possible blood from front porch

Swab sample of possible blood from driveway

Swab sample of possible blood from walkway

Black hard-plastic hatchet cover from walkway

Black Camillus Carnivore X titanium machete with black handle from grassy area

Hammer with black and yellow handle from grassy area

Cleaver with wooden handle

iPhone with LA Dodgers phone case

Silver-covered throwing knife with sheath

Sheath for machete

ChapStick

Flashlight

Hatchet with orange and black handle

Two digital images of ridge detail on machete

Davenport Fire Department reports

Genesis medical records

DCI lab report for suspected Kratom

The incident last fall

Police say Georgi refused to stop and put down a weapon after breaking into a house.

Georgi “was instructed several times by a uniformed officer” to get on the ground and drop the weapon, but he continued walking through the neighborhood while displaying it in his right hand.

Police say Georgi went to the 2700 block of Washington Street and knocked on the door of a home. When a woman opened the door, Georgi hit her on the left side of the head.

The woman tried to pull the door shut, but Georgi pulled the door back open. She then tried to go around Georgi to get away from him.

As she tried to go around him, Georgi swung the machete at her.

She saw Georgi swing his arm at her, and put her right arm and hand over her head to protect herself. The machete hit the webbing between her right thumb and pointer finger, “causing a severe laceration.”

While Georgi was inside the residence, he struck the woman’s boyfriend twice – once on the left forearm and once on the upper backside of his right arm – with the machete, causing minor injuries.

Both victims sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” a news release from Davenport police says. Both were treated for their injuries.

Police say Georgi further threatened to assault several other people.

Officers found Georgi and launched 40 mm-baton (“less-lethal)” rounds, used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.

Georgi remains in Scott County Jail on $85,000 bond.