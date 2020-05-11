Ex-MMA fighter charged after hammer attack; woman jumps out 2nd floor window to escape

A local ex-MMA fighter was arrested Friday and charged with three felonies after police say two women were assaulted with a hammer and a glass at a home in Davenport.

Alex Rozman, 37, faces felony charges of first degree criminal mischief, willful injury and domestic violence — impeding air/blood causing injury.

Around 3:17 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 2300 block of Grand Avenue after a report of a domestic incident.

Rozman, who police say has been living with one of the victims for the past year, struck that victim in the head with a hammer causing a visible injury. The woman jumped out of the second story window to escape further injury and bruised her left thigh as a result.

Police say Rozman then struck another victim in the face several times before she covered her face with her arms and sustained bruising to her left forearm.

Rozman then struck that woman in the head with a clear drinking glass, causing a cut to the top of her head.

Rozman got in the vehicle owned by the first woman and drove it into her other parked car, causing damage estimated at more than $10,000.

Rozman has one previous conviction in Iowa for domestic abuse assault in Scott County from 2009, one pending charge for domestic abuse assault in Scott County from December 23, 2019 and one pending charge for domestic abuse assault — impeding air/blood causing bodily injury — in Scott County from April 6, 2020.

Both victims were transported to Genesis East due to their injuries and an order of protection was requested.

ESPN lists Rozman’s career record as 0-6, but mixedmartialarts.com has it at 16-21. It does not appear he has fought professionally since 2016.