We are just two days away from the Iowa Caucuses.

Our Quad Cities News has an exclusive interview with one of the Republican Presidential candidates during the candidates’ final push through Iowa to convince voters to caucus for them.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Davenport.

“I always tell people there’s a lot of pessimism about the country’s future and direction,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Our Quad Cities News in Davenport on Saturday. “But what I’ve seen in Iowa, people are patriotic and God-fearing. That really represents the backbone of this country and that’s the ingredients to lead a comeback for America.”

DeSantis spoke to a crowd of about 100 people who braved the weather.

A new Iowa Register Poll out Saturday night shows DeSantis has pulled ahead of candidate Nikki Haley in the battle for second choice, with former President Donald Trump holding 51 percent support in the poll.

DeSantis isn’t worried about the polls, though. He thinks his message will work with Iowa voters.

“We’re going to do very well,” he said. “I think we’ve got a lot of passionate support.” A lot of people have signed up to commit their time, he said.

“It doesn’t matter what the weather is,” he said. “We have people that have paid their own way just to volunteer to make phone calls. People are trudging through the snow to knock on doors. They’re not getting paid for it.”

DeSantis spent several minutes taking questions, and addressed his belief that openly allowing immigration – illegal or legal – is harmful to the country.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley campaigned in Black Hawk County before her stop in Davenport. According to the polls, she has lost a few points to DeSantis. She told voters this is “go” time. “All eyes are on Iowa,” she said. “And you get it.”