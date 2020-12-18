EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Man steals pickup truck in Moline

It’s the season of caution as car theft is on the rise around the Quad Cities.

Davenport police says, they’ve had several days this month of double-digit stolen car reports.

That includes 14 in one shift alone.

It’s contributed to a record-setting year for car theft in Davenport.

Police say, it’s only gotten worse as more people leave their car running unattended to warm up.

It’s an issue being seen on both sides of the river.

A woman in Moline captured footage of a thief stealing her neighbor’s pick-up truck early Saturday morning.

She shares what it was like with Local 4.