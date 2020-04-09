EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: My Pillow guy tells Local 4 how he’s spreading masks and hope

One pillow brand that started in the Midwest is getting thousands of masks into the hands of hospitals.

My Pillow started refocusing most of its efforts on producing masks.

They’re currently making 30,000 masks a day sending them to medical facilities nationwide, including in Iowa and Illinois.

Founder and CEO, Mike Lindell, spoke to Local 4 News.

He says, they’re now branching out into doing more than just masks. They have plans to start using hand sanitizer.

Lindell is both spreading masks and hope.

“Things are going to be really great when we come out the other side,” says Lindell. “I just want to be a voice of optimism.”

Lindell tells us, his task force is designing a website to help businesses communicate how they can help.

He says, he’ll be announcing that to the country very soon.