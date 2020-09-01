EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: North Scott superintendent explains how he contracted COVID-19

COVID-19 has made its way into North Scott Schools.

A student testing positive there and more than a dozen others who came into contact with that student are now under quarantine.

On top of that, Local 4 News learned North Scott’s superintendent tested positive and is in quarantine as well.

This news comes just days after Iowa announced its highest positivity rating of nearly 1,500 cases.

Joe Stutting joined Local 4’s Ann Sterling live via Zoom from his home Monday evening, where he explained how he contracted the virus and described the symptoms he’s been experiencing.

Stutting also provided more information on how the school district is handling the outbreak, as well as what students and staff can do to prevent the virus from further spreading.