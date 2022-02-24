Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski spoke with Local 4 News Wednesday evening following a standoff that went on for more than five hours.

Officers were kept at bay outside a home on Garfield Street, between Harrison and Ripley streets, for most of the afternoon.

Detectives say 59-year-old Alan Buresh broke into the home of someone he knew, fired a gun and barricaded himself inside after that.

He caused damage to the home, but no one was hurt.

Buresh was taken into custody by officers peacefully right before 6 p.m.

Police Chief Sikorski spoke exclusively with Local 4 News about what happened once he and the rest of the officers responded to the area.

“Our officers were able to render the scene safe,” said Chief Sikorski. “The female half is safe, and so is the male half, so our investigators are going to be on scene now, as well as our evidence technicians — collecting evidence, and really sorting everything out and what we need to do from here.”

Police say the incident started as a domestic dispute with a woman who was able to get out of the home earlier, and the standoff ensued after that.

Buresh is charged with first-degree burglary, reckless use of a firearm and other offenses.