EXCLUSIVE: School bus crashes into SUV in East Moline

UPDATE: Local 4 News has obtained exclusive footage of the school bus and SUV crash Monday morning.

A neighbor provided Local 4 News with security camera footage of the accident.

The video shows the SUV driving through a stop sign and entering the intersection, resulting in the crash.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the collision.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

We are on the scene of a crash involving a SUV and school bus in East Moline, Illinois. Working on details as we speak @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/INyckn5bBp — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) March 9, 2020