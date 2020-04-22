EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Davenport Police arrest armed suspect found in child’s playhouse

A man has been arrested after a chase in Davenport. The Davenport Police responded to a suspicious call of a subject seated in a vehicle with a gun. Police say the subject fled leading officers on a foot pursuit.

Local Four News was the only station on the scene as police pursued the suspect through an alley behind some homes on 13th street. 20-year-old Quame Bennett was found hiding in a child’s playhouse with a gun in his possession that police say was stolen.

Brown is charged with: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons and Interference with Official Acts. He has been booked into the Scott County Jail.