A house caught fire around noon Wednesday near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 5th Street, Rock Island.

A neighbor shared video with Local 4 News that shows when firefighters first got there.

People who live at the home told Local 4 News a gas stove started the fire.

No one was hurt.

This was one of two blazes that happened Wednesday afternoon in Rock Island, with the other occurring around 2:45 p.m. at the home of eight Augustana students.