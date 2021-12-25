EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Person attempts car break-ins near Davenport home

Attempted car break-ins continue to be a problem in the Quad Cities.

A viewer shared video from her door camera of an incident that happened earlier this week in an alley near Garfield Park, Davenport.

In the video, a person can be seen jumping out of the backseat of a car and checking the doors of two parked vehicles around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Fortunately, the doors of both vehicles were locked.

The person can then be seen running back to the vehicle they jumped out of and climbing into the backseat before the driver takes off.

Their age is unknown.

