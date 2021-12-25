EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Person attempts car break-ins near Davenport home

Attempted car break-ins continue to be a problem in the Quad Cities.
A viewer shared video from her door camera of an incident that happened earlier this week in an alley near Garfield Park, Davenport.
In the video, a person can be seen jumping out of the backseat of a car and checking the doors of two parked vehicles around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday.
Fortunately, the doors of both vehicles were locked.
The person can then be seen running back to the vehicle they jumped out of and climbing into the backseat before the driver takes off.
Their age is unknown.
RELATED CONTENT
- Increased car break-ins plaguing the community
- Car break-ins on the rise in towns outside the Quad Cities
- North Davenport neighborhood has concerns about recent car break-ins
- Multiple cars were broken into in Le Claire
- Two arrested after foot chase for stolen vehicle
- Police find brass knuckles, meth pipe, after stolen vehicle hits squad car, flees
- ‘This is not normal.’ Local group reacts to recent gun violence in neighborhood
- 3 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits police car
- Truck damaged after break-in attempt in Menards parking lot
- Car thieves chased out of Davenport neighborhood by bold homeowner
- Owner of car demolished by stolen vehicle: ‘I thought I was dreaming.’
- Two arrested for stolen vehicle in Muscatine
- Burlington Police make arrest in investigations into stolen vehicles
- Two men arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle identified
- Davenport Boy Scout troop hit by thieves again
- Local Boy Scouts troop asking for help in tracking down stolen trailer
- Wisconsin man arrested in Port Byron for multiple stolen vehicles
- Pleasant Valley teen steals purse, crashes stolen vehicle ahead of police chase
- Stolen vehicle leads to police chase from Fulton to Clinton
- Car break-in caught on camera; Rock Island woman warns community