Exclusive video: Pleasant Valley teen tackled, arrested

Exclusive footage sent to Local 4 News via Facebook appears to show the arrest of 18-year-old Sebastian Landrum. Landrum is a Pleasant Valley resident and was arrested on June 22 after police say he was responsible for a series of burglaries and car thefts.

Police say they had to chase Landrum following a traffic stop, but were able to catch up.

The video shows police chasing the man, who appears to be Landrum, running away before being tackled and arrested by officers.

Landrum is currently facing 11 charges and is in the Scott County Jail with no bond.