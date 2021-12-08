Exelon employees in Cordova donate over $211,000 to 196 charities

Employees at the Quad Cities Generating Station in Cordova, Ill., have pledged more than $211,000 to 196 charities during this year’s employee giving campaign.

Organizations supported include the River Bend Food Reservoir, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, the Transgender Law Center, Getting Heroes Home, and multiple United Way agencies in the Quad Cities area.

“Exelon Generation has been a true partner in the surrounding communities – something that is especially apparent around the holidays,” said Barb Frantz, organizer of the annual Fulton, Ill. Christmas Dinner. Frantz and her team serve approximately 400 free dinners at the Fulton Fire Department each Christmas Day to anyone needing a hot meal. “This dinner would not happen without the help of Exelon. We’re very grateful for their support – both for our event and the many other non-profits in the surrounding area.”

The donations will be distributed throughout 2022.

“Our employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which they live and work,” Dave Rhoades, Exelon Generation Chief Nuclear Officer, said in a Wednesday release. “Their generous donations help provide resources for area charities that serve families in need and continue to make a difference for many who have been affected by the pandemic and other economic stresses.”

Exelon Generation employees have a long-standing tradition of supporting their communities, not just with their dollars, but also with their time, the company release said. While the pandemic has limited several in-person opportunities, many nuclear power plant employees participated in virtual events.

At Quad Cities Station, employees have volunteered over 2,600 hours so far this year with local organizations. Through Nov. 30, 2021, Exelon employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities. That’s equal to more than two-and-a-half years’ time. Projects included virtual walks, virtual food drives, and virtual fundraising events, among many others.

Communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland will receive more than $4.3 million to support critical needs, thanks to annual giving campaign contributions from employees and the Exelon Foundation.

Workers at the fleet’s 12 nuclear power plants and fellow corporate employees pledged nearly $2.9 million to more than 2,200 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.3 million.