An art exhibit is highlighting the impact of Latino immigrants here in the Midwest.

The show at Western Illinois University – Quad Cities‘s campus is spotlighting Latino culture and connections to the Midwest, opening with a weekend. Attendees made their own lucha libre masks and experienced dancing from Aztec dancers and other activitie. The multimedia installation allows guests to walk through the campus to see all the artwork while hearing different life stories.

‘Luchadores Immigrants Inauguration,’ is free and open to the public. It runs through April 22.