Exhibition focuses on artists’ mental struggles with message of hope

A series dedicated to artists who have struggled with mental-health issues will be part of an exhibition that opens Tuesday at Sunrise River Gallery, 114 E. 2nd St., Muscatine.

Artist Chris P. Anderson will greet visitors and discuss his art at an opening reception from 1-5 p.m. Saturday for “Beyond the Sunny Day … a Place for Hope,” a series of paintings Anderson created to build awareness about mental illnesses and offer hope to others struggling. Masking and social-distancing guidelines will be followed in the COVID-19-safe event.

Each painting is based on a famous painter and the specific mental-health battles the artist faced.

Anderson’s paintings support the Mental Health Peer Drop-In Center in the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) at 312 Iowa Ave in Muscatine (mcsaiowa.org.)

The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 27. Reproductions, prints, posters and notecards will be for sale with 30% of the profits donated to support the MCSA Peer Drop-In Center.

Anderson is a muralist, too, and continues his mission to “paint the pearl,” beautifying his hometown of Muscatine with colorful, inspirational murals.

He has done several murals in Muscatine, starting with one behind the National Pearl Button Museum @ The History and Industry Center. You can see some of his other murals on 2nd and Iowa streets, behind the Merrill Hotel Muscatine on 2nd Street, in front of Trinity Episcopal Church, by Musser Public Library and also above Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors on 2nd and Cedar. There’s another inside the Muskie Early Learning Center at Colorado Elementary School.

In the exhibition, “I chose to study four famous artists that had relevant issues in their lives,” Anderson told Local 4 News.

The paintings include “Van Gogh, A Starry Night = A Sunny Day.” Van Gogh, Anderson said, suffered from mental illnesses such as depression and suicidal tendency. “I learned he was committed to a psych ward at the time of his painting ‘A Starry Night,’” Anderson said. “So, I followed suit, painting what I could see from my window.”

That painting, he said, has been particularly well-received. He chose “Beyond A Sunny Day” to share the message in the title of the art show.

Another painting is a nod to Salvador Dali. “He suffered from many issues including mental illness, depression, and substance abuse,” Anderson said. “During his life, after his wife died, Salvador read in a book that microorganisms that were dehydrated could be reanimated with a drop of water. Salvador starved himself and dehydrated himself in an effort to make at least his mind live on forever.”

So Anderson gave Dali what he needed, starting his artwork with a waterfall. A group of birds chases after one white bird, which represents anti-bullying. A sailboat represents “Sailing” – the title of the piece – through to a warm place.

Another painting, inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat, is “The Message,” which represents Basquiat’s struggles with racial inequalities, and substance abuse. (Basquiat, a friend of artist Andy Warhol, died of a heroin overdose at the age of 27.)

Anderson’s favorite medium, he says, is “One I’ve never tried.” He uses acrylics, spray paint and others to get the desired effects.

Anderson has seen a huge increase of popularity in public art since the pandemic. “I think people see its value when they have to stop with ‘normal life,’” he said. “Perhaps they look more into themselves? Seeking answers, they can interpret art with better vision.”

He would like to see more support of artists in the community.

Anderson, 39, of Muscatine, attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, Iowa, “with a brief stint at Kirkwood Community College,” he said.

The self-taught artist also is spearheading a fundraiser at the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. Anyone can donate to “Paint the Pearl” to support more public art all over downtown Muscatine.