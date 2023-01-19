Beat the winter blues by learning interesting new ideas and taking part in engaging discussions at CommUniversity at Black Hawk College next month.

CommUniversity is a series of Sunday afternoon seminars that are taught by local experts in arts/humanities, personal enrichment, regional studies and theology/spirituality. Black Hawk has been offering the series since 1979 and thousands of students 18 and over have enjoyed learning new things with no exams or papers to write. Most CommUniversity classes will be offered in-person at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Avenue in Moline, with three classes offered virtually. The cost for CommUniversity is $40. Participants can choose one class that will meet Sundays, February 5-26 from 2-4 p.m.

Class choices include:

• American Sign Language

• Basic Spanish

• Can Creativity Save the World?

• Exploring the Gifts of Celtic Spirituality

• George Davenport and the Founding of the Quad Cities

• Gothic Cathedrals in France

• Making Incredible Images Close to Home

• Navigating the Digital World

• Portrayal of Men/Women in Film Westerns

For more information and a full list of classes, click here or call (309) 796-8223.