Expect intermittent closures on Iowa-bound I-74

There will be intermittent closures on Iowa-bound I-74 between 7th Avenue and River Drive in Moline on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

On both days, motorists need to be aware of a flagger that will be at the I-74 u-turn directing construction vehicles in and out of the construction zone.

As various times during non-peak hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and after 5:30 p.m., the section of I-74 between 7th Avenue and River Drive will be intermittently closed.

During the temporary closures, motorists will directed to exit at 7th Avenue and turn right, then take northbound 23rd Street, westbound River Drive, and then the on-ramp to Iowa-bound I-74.

Motorists can expect delays and watch for signs announcing when the interstate will be closed.