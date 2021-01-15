Expect lane closures on I-280 bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announce that temporary lane closures on the Interstate 280 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Monday, January 18, and last through February.

The closures are necessary to prepare the bridge for a multiyear deck replacement project that will begin later in the spring.

There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge in order to do deck inspection, installing netting, and patching.

Motorist should expect delays when traveling in the area and allow for extra time. The use of an alternate route to avoid the construction delays should be considered.

The $49.7 million deck replacement project will begin in the early spring with the replacement of the westbound bridge deck. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022. In 2023, the approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced. The bridge will also be painted. One lane is each direction will be maintained during all stages of the project. The overall project is expected to be completed by late 2023.