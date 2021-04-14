Expect nighttime lane closures for I-80 bridge washing

Crews responded to the scene of a crash between three vehicles on the I-80 bridge at approximately 2:53 p.m. Monday. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi will undergo nightly washing starting on Sunday, April 18.

During the bridge washing, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. All lanes will be open during the daytime.

Motorists should be alert for lane closures, reduce speed and use extreme caution when in the work zone.

Delays are possible, so motorists should allow extra time for trips in the area or use an alternate route if possible.

The washing project is expected to be completed in two weeks.

There is another bridge washing planned for later in the fall.