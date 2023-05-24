This weekend, drivers can expect some short delays near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. according to a news release from Bettendorf Police.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, May 29, the Quad Cities Running Festival supporting Live Fit With Lupus begins at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, and will use a portion of

Forest Grove Drive for a short period of time, the release says.

On Forest Grove Drive from Devils Glen Road to Friendship Path, east and west traffic will alternate. Officers and volunteers will be in the area directing traffic.

“Please use caution and patience when traveling in this area,” the release says.