Expectant mothers facing new restrictions on who can be with them during childbirth

New hospital rules are making things tougher for pregnant women during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mary Roberts from Bettendorf is one of them. She says her doctor says only her partner can be with her during the birth.

Roberts says it will be difficult not having her family in the maternity ward, but she’s worried the restrictions could still get tighter to the point she has to go through it alone.

“I mean it’s really scary to think that you could go into labor, they might not even allow anyone to go with me,” Roberts said. “That’s like a scary thing too. And being in the hospital with a tiny baby that doesn’t have an immune system built yet that’s very very scary that you have to be in the hospital with your child it’s scary.”

Roberts is due to give birth in the next five weeks.