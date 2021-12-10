Experience Christmas in the Village at the Lincoln Center

Experience a community celebration with holiday fun for the whole family!

Christmas in the Village at the Lincoln Center is a new QCA holiday tradition. Are you on the nice list? Write a letter to Santa and check out tons of arts and crafts for the holidays. Santa will be there in person to hear your Christmas wishes. Enjoy cocoa and cookies while Cops ‘N Kids gives out free books. Show off your best festive smiles with family photos for any donation, just in time for the holidays. Shop local with a curated list of local businesses for all your holiday shopping needs!

Christmas in the Village at the Lincoln Center is Saturday, December 11 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at The Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport.