For thousands of years, the traditional Mexican holiday of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) has been a way to pay respects and to remember friends and family members who have died, and you can experience the holiday at the Figge Art Museum!

The Figge invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Día de Muertos through ‘Day of the Dead: Remember, Honor, Celebrate‘ beginning September 16. The exhibition helps explain what makes the holiday so special and how the it has taken on more meaning and proportions in the United States and beyond. Learn how lost ones are celebrated and remembered through the collective traditions, artmaking and storytelling that are integral parts of Día de Muertos.

Visitors can experience a mobile audio tour, in-gallery activities, a traditional altar and captivating Catrinas. Bilingual didactics in both English and Spanish help enhance the exhibit, which will also feature several handmade works by Victor Granados, Martha Yesenia Granados

and their family members, including a newly crafted altar-piece. New to the exhibition is a

series of Nicho boxes created by Rock Island High School students enrolled in the Figge’s Big Picture Immersive Outreach Program.

‘Day of the Dead: Remember, Honor, Celebrate’ (Figge Art Museum)

“This exhibition is a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of this ancient Mexican tradition,” Figge Gallery Interpretation and Engagement Coordinator Heather Aaronson said. “Through art and storytelling, we aim to bridge cultures, celebrate memories, and remind everyone of the universal value of honoring our loved ones.”

As a special tribute to the spirit of Día de Muertos, the Figge Art Museum invites you to share

cherished memories and photos of loved ones who have passed away. To participate, please email here. These contributions will be incorporated into the exhibition, adding a personal and touching dimension to the celebration.

Don’t forget to check out the companion program, the free Day of the Dead Family Fiesta on Sunday, October 15 for art activities, music, dance, food and community. For more information, click here.

‘Day of the Dead: Remember, Honor, Celebrate‘ runs Saturday, September 16 through Sunday, December 3 at the Figge Art Museum, located at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, click here.