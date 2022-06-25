Chemical reactions have never been so much fun! Absolute Science will present two free “Fire & Ice” live science shows on Monday, June 27 at the Rock Island Public Library’s Downtown and Southwest locations. The first show will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. A second, identical presentation will be at 1 p.m. at the Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road in Rock Island.

Both shows are for kids of all ages and their parents or caregivers. The live demonstrations will feature chemical reactions involving fire, smoke and ice.

The shows do not require advance registration. Camp iRead Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading challenges and events for all ages run until July 31 at the Rock Island Public Library. All reading challenges and events are open to the public. For more details, click here, call 309-732-7323 (READ,) or follow library social media pages.