The magic of the season is alive and well at Christmas in LeClaire!

Bring out the whole family for the 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire, a three-day event full of bake sales, cookie sale, crafts, silent auction, Santas from around the world, fun run, music, selfie booth, photos with Santa, holiday shopping and much more…

Friday, December 2

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge.

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Santa’s Gift Shop, LeClaire Civic Center. Kids can use ‘Christmas in LeClaire Dollars’ to shop for family and friends.

5:00-7:00 p.m. – Strolling Santas and Christmas characters throughout the downtown.

5:00-8:00 p.m. – Entertainment by balloon artist Jason Hamilton, LeClaire Civic Center.

6:00 p.m. – First Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, south end of the levee.

6:30-10:30 p.m. – Friday Night LIVE music by Mars by Morning with Haley Stalzer and Hasta Verano, Mississippi River Distilling Company.

Saturday, December 3

8:00-10:00 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa, Happy Joe’s.

9:30-10:00 a.m. – Reindeer Dash Kid’s ½ Mile Fun Run, LeClaire Civic Center parking lot.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Ugly Christmas Sweater 5k Run, LeClaire Civic Center parking lot.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Strolling Santas and Christmas characters throughout the downtown.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Kid’s Craft Workshop, Masonic Lodge.

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Cookie sale, lunch and crafters, Masonic Lodge.

10am-8pm – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Santa’s Gift Shop, LeClaire Civic Center. Kids can use ‘Christmas in LeClaire Dollars’ to shop for family and friends.

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – FREE trolley rides with five designated stops throughout the downtown.

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Photos with Santa, LeClaire Levee.

6:00 p.m. – Light Up LeClaire Christmas Parade, down Wisconsin St. to 3rd St. Click here to enter the parade.

Sunday, December 4

12:00-3:00 p.m. – Children’s story hour, LeClaire Civic Center.

12:00-4:00 p.m. – Crafts, silent auction and baked goods, LeClaire Civic Center. Bidding closes at 2:00 p.m.

12:00-4:00 p.m. – Watch master carver Luke Travers create wooden shoes, LeClaire Civic Center.

12:00-4:00 p.m. – FREE trolley rides with five designated stops throughout the downtown.

12:00-4:00 p.m. – Santa’s Gift Shop, LeClaire Civic Center. Kids can use ‘Christmas in LeClaire Dollars’ to shop for family and friends.

1:00-3:00 p.m. – Strolling Santas and Christmas characters throughout the downtown.

For more information about Christmas in LeClaire, click here.