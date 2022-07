You’ll laugh, clap and cheer as you experience Laura Ernst: Kinetic Artist!

Star of America’s Got Talent, Laura Ernst thrills with amazing stunts, juggling, hula hoops, human-sized hamster ball and more! Check out the excitement of Laura Ernst: Kinetic Artist Wednesday, July 13, 1:00 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st Street, Moline. This show is meant for all ages, but an adult is required to attend with younger children.

